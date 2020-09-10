Presentations

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA didn't make any new announcements at its IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation THURSDAY (9/10), with the company instead emphasizing the reach of existing shows like TIG NOTARO's "DON'T ASK TIG," the longrunning "THE SPLENDID TABLE," "TERRIBLE, THANKS FOR ASKING," and JULIE ANDREWS and her daughter EMMA WALTON HAMILTON's "JULIE'S LIBRARY." The presentation also highlighted the success of MARKETPLACE and its portfolio of podcasts, APM REPORTS' "IN THE DARK," the podcast with reporting that led to the release of a wrongfully convicted man after decades in prison, and the company's children's podcasts, including the long-running "BRAINS ON."

ACAST's presentation incorporated the BBC podcasts it represents and its ACAST MARKETPLACE advertising sales platform; The company previewed new shows include "GOODBYE TO ALL THIS," the women's soccer show "THE PLAYERS," and a podcast hosted by YUNGBLUD, while also promoting existing shows, with a long segment on GEORGE THE POET's PEABODY AWARD-winning "HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?"

