New Divisions

ART19 has launched a new podcast production and direct-sales division ART19 MEDIA and a comedy podcast co-op division, MISFIT TOYS, with shows curated by comedians and podcasters JIMMY PARDO and MATT BELKNAP. ART19 will sell host-voiced ads for the comedy network as well as shows in its targeted marketplace.

“ART19 MEDIA means we can now sell host- and producer-voiced spots on a curated selection of incredible podcasts, and we’re thrilled to launch with so many amazing properties,” said ART19 MEDIA CEO KORRI KOLESA. “Coupling direct podcast ads with ART19’s best-in-class targeting offers publishers and advertisers the most robust options for monetization and reach.”

MISFIT TOYS is launching with a roster of long-running existing podcasts from the LOS ANGELES comedy scene, including PARDO's "NEVER NOT FUNNY," DOUG BENSON's "DOUG LOVES MOVIES" and "WIDE WORLD OF DOUGS," JEN KIRKMAN's "NO FUN," MIKE SCHMIDT's "THE 40 YEAR OLD BOY," and TODD GLASS' "THE TODD GLASS SHOW."

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ART19,” said PARDO. “When they asked me to curate a comedy podcast co-op, I immediately said yes, and then immediately asked what ‘curate’ means.”

