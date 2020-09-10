Closing Out Day Two

MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES' presentation unveiled the production house's new FALL shows, including HARI KUNZRU's "INTO THE ZONE," a "show about opposites" that launched SEPTEMBER 3rd with an 8-episode run; PHIL DONAHUE and MARLO THOMAS' "WHAT MAKES A MARRIAGE LAST," coming in mid-NOVEMBER and debuting with a crossover with "THE HAPPINESS LAB"; "LOST HILLS," a true crime podcast hosted by DANA GOODYEAR and looking at the murder of a scientist in front of his young daughters at MALIBU CREEK STATE PARK; and 20 new episodes of GLADWELL, WEISBERG, and ANNE APPLEBAUM's "SOLVABLE," looking for solutions for the biggest issues of the day.

And THE NEW YORK TIMES, coming off an active period including the addition of SERIAL PRODUCTIONS and THIS AMERICAN LIFE and the continued success of "THE DAILY," closed out Day Two with its presentation, featuring a ZOOM conversation with SEB TOMICH interviewing IRA GLASS, JULIE SNYDER, and SARAH KOENIG about the changes at SERIAL and THIS AMERICAN LIFE, teasing an upcoming podcast to be hosted by THIS AMERICAN LIFE veteran reporter ZOE CHACE; Tech journalist KARA SWISHER, who has joined the TIMES as both a writer and podcast host, previewed her new podcast "SWAY," debuting SEPTEMBER 21st and looking at power through conversations with people who have it.

