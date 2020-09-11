See Ya On The Screen

As THE AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (AMAF) prepares for its THRIVING ROOTS: A VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MUSIC CONFERENCE -- kicking off WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th and running through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th -- new names have been added to the lineup, including KATHLEEN EDWARDS (an interview with WFUV/NEW YORK’S RITA HOUSTON), RHIANNON GIDDENS (in a conversation with ANN POWERS and TAJ MAHAL) and LINDA RONSTADT (with an early look at the documentary “Linda and the Mockingbirds”). Plus, panels with THE LUMINEERS, BRANDY CLARK, TANYA TUCKER, LEE ANN WOMACK and M. KNIGHT SHYAMALAN.

They join the already announced THRIVING ROOTS participants, including: THE AVETT BROTHERS, JUDD APATOW, BRANDI CARLILE, EMMYLOU HARRIS, KEN BURNS, BOB WEIR, JACKSON BROWNE, MAVIS STAPLES, MARGO PRICE, SARAH JAROSZ, BLACK PUMAS, KEB' MO', ROSANNE CASH, RY COODER, BONNIE RAITT, ANGELA DAVIS, THE MILK CARTON KIDS, LUCINDA WILLIAMS and many more.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, we know that there is a need now more than ever to feel connected,” said AMAF Exec. Dir. JED HILLY. “With THRIVING ROOTS, we hope that our community will benefit from coming together in the comfort of their own homes to learn from each other and have timely conversations, while still having opportunities to network and enjoy great music.”

For the complete schedule, visit americanamusic.org. Registration for the event is available here.



