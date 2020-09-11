Allen

He doesn't own any radio stations -- yet -- but BYRON ALLEN, the comedian and TV host turned media mogul, will be appearing at the 2020 RADIO SHOW, the virtual version of the annual convention held by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU. ALLEN, head of ALLEN MEDIA GROUP, owner of 16 TV stations, and ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS, producer of syndicated programming and operator of several cable TV channels and THE WEATHER CHANNEL, will talk about his career and the media at the event, scheduled for OCTOBER 5-9 online.

ALLEN joins previously announced speakers DAVE RAMSEY and RISHAD TOBACCOWALA and the CEO "town hall" with CUMULUS' MARY BERNER, ENTERCOM's DAVID FIELD, and iHEARTMEDIA's BOB PITTMAN, moderated by MSNBC's STEPHANIE RUHLE, on the agenda.

Find out more at RadioShowWeb.com.

« see more Net News