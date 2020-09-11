Now With United Stations

UNITED STATIONS will handle national syndication duties for SPORTS GARTEN NETWORK shows, starting with "WANNA BET? WEEKEND EDITION" and the daily feature "SGN BEST BETS." "WANNA BET?," hosted by TOM BARTON, was formerly syndicated through ENVISION NETWORKS, now part of SUN BROADCAST GROUP. The shows will also be heard on GOW MEDIA's SPORTS MAP RADIO.



“We are excited to be working with UNITED STATIONS and GOW MEDIA’s SPORTSMAP,” said SGN Founder & CEO GARY POLLAKUSKY. “The time is now for strong sports talk programming that incorporates respected wagering information. Sports wagering has already been legalized in 19 states plus WASHINGTON, D.C., and there is potential for an additional 20 states to be added as early as 2021. We’re proud that, at this crucial time in the growth of this industry, SPORTS GARTEN NETWORK is laser-focused on delivering sports entertainment content that incorporates credible wagering intelligence.”



UNITED STATIONS VP/Affiliation and Content STEFAN JONES added, “We’ve been following the trends and searching for the right collaborators in the sports wagering space, and we’re excited about this launch with SGN and SPORTSMAP. They both have credibility and they both have an understanding of radio making them perfect partners.”

