THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) held the 45th annual GRACIE AWARDS hosted by “This is Us” star SUSAN KELECHI WATSON. This year, the GRACIE AWARDS recognized more than 120 outstanding women and men in media for their bravery, determination and accomplishments, and recognized exemplary programming created by, for and about women.

“We are honored to celebrate these incredible voices, recognize these poignant stories and bring THE GRACIE AWARDS to audiences around the world with our first-ever virtual awards show,” said Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS. “We applaud the brave storytellers who have reported from the front lines, challenged conventional thinking, and produced content that has created real change – we need this storytelling now more than ever.”

