No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (9/11), but one deal popped up later in the day, with a PROVIDENCE signal changing hands and splitting a simulcast: HALL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Country WPVD-A (a simulcast of WCTK (CAT COUNTRY 98.1)/NEW BEDFORD) and W288EE/PROVIDENCE to CHRIS DIPAOLA's DIPONTI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $110,000.

Two STAs were approved by the Commission, one for ALLIANCE RADIO, LLC (WPNA-F/HIGHLAND PARK, IL, 80% power while licensee builds out at new site under construction permit) and the other for NORTHEAST WASHINGTON COMMUNITY RADIO GUILD (KCHW/CHEWELAH, WA, reduced power due to broken power divider).

And SUMMERLAND MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent WPIK/SUMMERLAND KEY, FL to MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. for $180,000.

