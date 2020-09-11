Releases Lineup

Full programming details have now been revealed for the COLD WAVES “The Lost Weekend” Virtual Event, to be held SEPTEMBER 18-20 and streamed free via TWITCH.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the long-running industrial music festival normally held in CHICAGO heads online this year, giving fans worldwide the chance to take in a variety of performances, screenings, greetings, DJ sets and more.

Find the full hour-by-hour schedule on the COLD WAVES website.

