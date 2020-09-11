Stream it Live On September 16th

MID-WEST FAMILY Alternative WRIS (106.7 THE RESISTANCE)/MADISON, WI has partnered with "JOEY'S SONG BENEFIT 2020" for next week's free benefit concert to help the JOSEPH GOMOLL FOUNDATION raise money for epilepsy research and prevention.

The annual benefit concert held in MADISON becomes a free virtual show as JOEY’S SONG REMOTE & UNCONTROLLED on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 7p (CT) featuring performances by LAURA JANE GRACE of AGAINST ME, BRIAN AUBERT of SILVERSUN PICKUPS, BUTCH VIG of GARBAGE, JEWEL, and more!

You can catch donate and stream the show at joeyssong.org.

« see more Net News