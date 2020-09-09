Stone

ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT's ROB STONE, co-host of the station's "ROB AND HOLLY" afternoon show, has released a Country single, "Firework Girl." Listen here. His debut single comes after STONE made a New Year's resolution in 2019 to share his music publicly, according to his new interview with WKBD-TV (CW50)/DETROIT. After spending 2019 performing onstage and working on the track, STONE decided to release "Firework Girl" last MARCH.

STONE has experience opening for artists including LOCASH, JAMESON RODGERS and AUSTIN BURKE. He is also a singer/songwriter for the DETROIT LIONS. He is currently working on an EP with a yet-to-be announced release date.

