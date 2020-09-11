Three More Presentations

ART19, AUTHENTIC, and MEREDITH CORP. offered presentations at IAB PODCAST UPFRONT on FRIDAY as the event wound down its third and final day.

ART19's presentation, hosted by COO KERRI KOLESA and CRO LEX FRIEDMAN, included the announcement of a new podcast, "POSITIVELY GAM," with ADRIENNE BANFIELD NORRIS (a/k/a "GAMMY" of "RED TABLE TALK," mother of JADA PINKETT SMITH and grandmother of WILLOW SMITH) addressing topics of interest to older Black women.

The presentation mostly highlighted the podcast hosting and sales platform's partnerships with CBS NEWS, NBC SPORTS, SCIFI, BRAVO, and HIMALAYA as well as the new MISFIT TOYS network headed by JIMMY PARDO.

AUTHENTIC and PODTRAC CEO MARK MCCRERY presented podcast rep firm AUTHENTIC's session, interviewing the hosts of some of the firm's top-performing podcasts.

Featured in the session were author MICHAEL CONNOLLY, whose "MURDER BOOK" true crime podcast is entering a second season, looking at the case of CALIFORNIA serial killer SAM LITTLE; TEXAS MONTHLY writer SKIP HOLLANDSWORTH, whose upcoming "TOM BROWN'S BODY" will delve into a murder mystery in a small TEXAS town; comedian DONNELL RAWLINGS; "EVEN MORE NEWS" hosts KATY STOLL and CODY JOHNSTON, who are launching a new podcast, "UNPACKING AMERICA"; financial host PETER SCHIFF; and ASHLEY HESSELTINE and RAYNA GREENBERG of "GIRLS GOTTA EAT."

And MEREDITH, which will be asking shareholders at its NOVEMBER 11th meeting to amend its charter to keep its current share structure if the company splits into separate magazine and TV station divisions, closed out the sessions with a look at its podcasts based on its magazine and online properties, including PEOPLE, INSTYLE, ALLRECIPES, and ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY. The company introduced a pair of new podcasts, PEOPLE magazine's daily "PEOPLE EVERY DAY" and INSTYLE's "INSTYLE: LADIES FIRST" (slated for NOVEMBER); the return of ALLRECIPES' "HOMEMADE," SOUTHERN LIVING's "BISCUITS & JAM," and TRAVEL + LEISURE's "LET'S GO TOGETHER" as well as new seasons of ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY's "BINGE: FAST & FURIOUS," "EW ON SET," "WHAT TO WATCH," "GAME OF THRONES WEEKLY," AND "THE AWARDIST," were recently announced.

