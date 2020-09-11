Weekend Changes

ESPN RADIO's weekend lineup is getting a few new hosts as the network enters the FALL season.



The changes include the addition of "PRIMETIME" with FIELD YATES and ALYSSA LANG for SUNDAYS 5-9p (ET) starting this week, and a SATURDAY edition hosted by EMMETT GOLDEN coming later in SEPTEMBER; new hosts added last month for the afternoon "GAMEDAY," including MATT JONES, MYRON MEDCALF and JOE FORTENBAUGH on SATURDAYS and the married duo of JORDAN CORNETTE and SHAE PEPPLER CORNETTE on SUNDAYS; and new hosts for the evening "GAMENIGHT," with JEFF DICKERSON and RJ YOUNG already in for SATURDAYS and TYLER FULGHUM, MONICA MCNUTT, and ASHLEY BREWER on SUNDAYS starting SEPTEMBER 20th.



Coordinating Producer AMANDA GIFFORD said, “This new lineup brings together a leading team of fan-favorite and exciting new voices that will provide listeners with engaging conversation and diverse perspectives as well as expert insight, analysis and reaction throughout the fall football season.”

