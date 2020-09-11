-
Chris Booker Now PM Drive At WNYL (ALT 92.3)/New York
ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK has landed CHRIS BOOKER for PM Drive, effective TODAY (9/11). BOOKER replaces COREY B, who recently moved to mornings with CANE (NET NEWS 9/2).
Most recently, BOOKER spent 10 years at ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES, where he hosted afternoons and later co-hosted mornings.
An excited BOOKER, tweeted the following:.
