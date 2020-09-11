-
Report: Bill O'Reilly To Host Late Night Show On WABC/New York
September 11, 2020 at 2:22 PM (PT)
The previously-reported talks between RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK and BILL O'REILLY (NET NEWS 8/11) have borne fruit with CNBC reporting that O'REILLY will be hosting "COMMON SENSE WITH BILL O'REILLY" 10-11p (ET) weeknights at the station starting MONDAY (9/14).
O'REILLY also hosts "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" and a companion short-form morning feature for KEY NETWORKS as well as a TV show on streaming conservative TV channel THE FIRST. He left FOX NEWS CHANNEL in 2017 in a scandal after reportedly paying millions to settle sexual harassment cases, and had been accused of harassment by JULIET HUDDY, who now co-hosts noon-3p (ET) weekdays on WABC with CURTIS SLIWA.
