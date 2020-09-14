Combs

Country superstar LUKE COMBS will appear during a special moment on this week’s “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” in support of GUITARS 4 VETS, an organization that helps veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through the healing power of music. In other newly-announced ACM AWARDS news, TAYLOR SWIFT has joined the show’s lineup of performers.

In partnership with FORD and its “Proud To Honor” program, COMBS will donate $25,000 worth of guitars to GUITARS 4 VETS chapters around the country ahead of his performance on the WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th awards show. COMBS will perform from NASHVILLE’s BLUEBIRD CAFE. He is a triple nominee this year, earning first-time nods in the Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year categories (the latter for “What You See Is What You Get”), as well as a nomination in the Male Artist of the Year category.

SWIFT will return to the ACM AWARDS stage for the first time in seven years with a world premiere performance of “betty” off her record-breaking eighth studio album, “Folklore.” The nine-time ACM Award-winner will perform from NASHVILLE’S GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE.

The “55th ACM AWARDS” will broadcast live from NASHVILLE on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream live and on demand on CBS ALL ACCESS.

