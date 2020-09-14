Cane & Corey

ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK's brand new morning team CANE & COREY add 3 EAST COAST ENTERCOM Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI, WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO, and WLKK/BUFFALO beginning TODAY (9/14). COREY B recently moved from PM Drive to join CANE in mornings (NET NEWS 9/2).

These ENTERCOM Alternative morning show changes are part of last week's restructuring (NET NEWS 9/10).

In MIAMI, CANE & COREY shifts ASHLEY O to afternoons replacing WILL on 104.3 THE SHARK.

In ORLANDO, CANE & COREY move PD MATT MALONE off-air.

In BUFFALO, CANE & COREY replaces BRANDI on ALTERNATIVE BUFFALO 107.7/104.7.

