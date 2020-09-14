-
KRBZ (96.5 The Buzz)/Kansas City Afternoon Show The Church Of Lazlo To Debut in Dallas And Las Vegas
ENTERCOM Alternative KRBZ (96.5 THE BUZZ)/KANSAS CITY afternoon show THE CHURCH OF LAZLO adds afternoons on ENTERCOM Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS and KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS, effective TODAY (9/14).
THE CHURCH OF LAZLO replaces IAN CAMFIELD in DALLAS and ROSS MAHONEY in LAS VEGAS, following last week's changes at ENTERCOM (NET NEWS 9/10).
