The Church Of Lazlo

ENTERCOM Alternative KRBZ (96.5 THE BUZZ)/KANSAS CITY afternoon show THE CHURCH OF LAZLO adds afternoons on ENTERCOM Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS and KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS, effective TODAY (9/14).

THE CHURCH OF LAZLO replaces IAN CAMFIELD in DALLAS and ROSS MAHONEY in LAS VEGAS, following last week's changes at ENTERCOM (NET NEWS 9/10).

