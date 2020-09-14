Holleman

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3)/ST. LOUIS afternoon host JOSH “JT” HOLLEMAN has departed the station after more than four years. He joined WIL for nights in 2016 following time with then CBS RADIO Top 40 WDZH/DETROIT, where he handled weekends and swing shifts, and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WWBN/FLINT, MI (NET NEWS 7/5/16). He shifted to middays in 2017 (NET NEWS 9/21/17).

“I couldn’t have asked for a better station and company to begin my journey into the Country format,” HOLLEMAN told ALL ACCESS. “Everyone has been so great since day one, including the passionate Country listeners of St. Louis, and [I] specifically want to thank SCOTT RODDY, JOHN KIJOWSKI, GREG STRASSELL and [OM] TOMMY MATTERN. I can’t wait to announce what’s next!” Reach him here.

WIL OM TOMMY MATTERN is seeking a new afternoon driver who can also handle MD duties. Reach out to him here.

