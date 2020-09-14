Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Jawsh X Jason Top 3; DaBaby/Roddy Top 5; Surf Mesa Top 15; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior Top 20

* HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with "Watermelon Sugar" for a 7th consecutive week - the longest consecutive run of 2020

* JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO are top 3 as "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" moves 4*-3* and is up 1169 spins

* DABABY has his first top 5 song at the Top 40 format with "Rockstar," featuring RODDY RICCH, up 6*-5*

* SURF MESA continues a huge recent surge, going top 15 and climbing 18*-13* with "ily (i love you baby,)" featuring EMILEE, up 2152 spins (and nearly 4000 spins in two weeks)

* 24KGOLDN enters the top 20 in his 3rd week on the chart with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, climbing 23*-18* and is up 1812 spins

* BLACKPINK & SELENA GOMEZ soar 34*-24* with "Ice Cream," up 1433 spins

* ZARA LARSSON and DAN + SHAY score debuts this week

Rhythmic: Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' #1; Cardi B/Megan Top 5; Pop Smoke Top 10; Calvin Harris/Weeknd, Lil Wayne/Doja Top 20

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE take the top spot with "Popstar," moving 2*-1* and are up 235

* CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION go top 5 with "WAP," up 9*-5* and +1023 spins

* POP SMOKE hits the top 10 with "The Woo," featuring 50 CENT and RODDY RICCH, rising 12*-9* and is +183 spins

* CALVIN HARRIS & THE WEEKND score a big move into the top 20 with "Over Now," up 25*-18* in their second week on the chart and +744 spins

* LIL WAYNE and DOJA CAT enter the top 20 with "Shimmy"

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG score a double digit chart jump, motoring 33*-23* and is +628 spins

* A giant 40*-24* move for 24KGOLDN featuring IANN DIOR with "Mood," up 736 spins

* INTERNET MONEY has the top debut at 37* with "Lemonade," featuring GUNNA, TOLIVER, and NAV

* SKIP MARLEY and MULATTO also debut

Urban: Saweetie New Chart Topper; Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' Runner Up; Beatking Top 20; DaBaby/Young Thug Debut Big

* SAWEETIE takes over the top spot with "Tap In," moving 2*-1* and is +332 spins

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE are trying to grab the top spot at Urban as well with "Popstar," moving 7*-2* and are +915 spins

* DRAKE and LIL DURK go 9*-6* with "Laugh Now Cry Later" - moving 9*-6* and are +604 spins

* BEATKING hits the top 20 with "Then Leave," featuring QUEENDOME COME, up 23*-20*

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG score the top debut at 28* with "Blind," up 587 spins

* NLE CHOPPA (featuring MULATTO) and ROD WAVE (featuring ATR son son) also debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Spends 16th Week At #1; Dua Lipa Runner Up; Taylor Top 10; Jawsh x Jason Top 15; Ashe x Niall, Powfu Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 16th non-consecutive week with "Blinding Lights"

* That ties for the 4th longest run at #1 since MEDIABASE began tracking in 2001

* DUA LIPA is in the runner up spot, moving 3*-2* with "Break My Heart," up 108 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has another top 10 it with "cardigan" moves 11*-10*

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO move into the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" and are +464 spins

* ASHE and NIALL HORAN hit the top 20 with "Moral Of The Story," rising 22*-19* and are +139 spins

* POWFU go top 20 with "Coffee For Your Head," up 21*-20*

* MORGAN WALLEN, CALVIN HARRIS & THE WEEKND, and AMY SHARK all debut

Active Rock: Metallica Remains #1; Cornell Runner Up; Corey Taylor Top 5; Badflower Top 10

* METALLICA and THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY hold the top spot with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)"

* CHRIS CORNELL is the runner up with "Patience," climbing 3*-2* and is +96 spins

* COREY TAYLOR goes top 5 with "Black Eyes Blue," rising 7*-4* and is +80 spins

* BADFLOWER has another top 10 with "30," up 11*-10* and is +108 spins

* DEFTONES go top 15 with "Ohms," moving 16*-14* and are +96 spins

* TETRARCH has the lone debut

Alternative: All Time Low New #1; Machine Gun Kelly Top 3; Dayglow, Glass Animals, 24kGoldn/Iann Dior Land Triple Digit Spin Gains

* The Labor Day holiday weekend usually slows the spin momentum on the Alternative chart

* We did see a change at the top as ALL TIME LOW goes 3*-1* with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR

* MACHINE GUN KELLY enters the top 3 with "Bloody Valentine," rising 5*-3* and is +158 spins

* Three other songs score triple digit spin gains in this holiday week

* DAYGLOW is at #8 with "Can I Call You Tonight?" and is +123 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS move 25*-22* with "Tangerine," up 100 spins

* 24KGOLDN goes 35*-29* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 118 spins

* PHOENIX, SMASHING PUMPKINS, LOVELYTHEBAND, and JOJI X DIPLO debut

Triple A: Maeson New #1; Killers Top 3; Semisonic Top 15; Elle King Top 20

* MATT MAESON takes over the top spot with "Hallucinogenics"

* KILLERS enter the top 3 with "My Own Soul's Wedding," rising 6*-3* and is +34 spins

* SEMISONIC goes top 15 with "You're Not Alone," up 16*-15*

* ELLE KING surges 27*-20* with "The Let Go," up 68 spins

