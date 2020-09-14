McDaniel (Photo: Jeffrey Watts / WAMU)

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON Chief Content Officer ANDI MCDANIEL will not be joining CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA as CEO after all, as the controversy over her handling of sexual misconduct allegations against then-WAMU reporter MARTIN DI CARO and an internal review by CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA led to her decision to withdraw her acceptance of the position.

MCDANIEL was to have taken over as CEO of the parent company of News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, Urban Alternative WBEW/CHESTERTON, IN-WBEZ-HD2/CHICAGO (VOCALO 89.5), WBEZ simulcaster WBEQ/MORRIS, IL, and WBEZ's podcast unit on SEPTEMBER 28th upon returning from maternity leave, replacing GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI, who left last year for NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, owner of News-Talk WNYC-A-F-Classical WQXR/NEW YORK and WNYC STUDIOS (NET NEWS 5/20). VP/Chief Content Officer STEVE EDWARDS has been serving as Interim CEO and KASSIE STEPHENSON has been working as Interim COO.

WBEZ's TONY ARNOLD reports that CPM Board Chairman BRYAN TRAUBERT sent a memo to staff on FRIDAY (9/11) saying that the decision was mutual and made with deep commitment to serving the best interests of the staff and WBEZ’s current and future audiences.” ARNOLD adds that TRAUBERT told a staff meeting FRIDAY afternoon that the new CEO search would "likely not begin until 2021."

