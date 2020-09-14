Williams

Get well wishes to ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD/morning host GREG "HITMAN" WILLIAMS. WILLIAMS is hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia from COVID-19. WILLIAMS posted on FACEBOOK that he's received some good news from his doctors saying that while not "out of the woods" yet, his condition is improving and may be able to go home early this week.

WILLIAMS' morning show partner CARLA AYALA, posted on KDGS' FACEBOOK page.

