Early Winners Named

Ahead of its televised awards show on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC this morning (9/14) announced the winners in three categories that will not be awarded on camera.

THOMAS RHETT won in the Video of the Year category for “Remember You Young,” MIRANDA LAMBERT won the Music Event of the Year category for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” alongside collaborators MAREN MORRIS, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, TENILLE TOWNES, CAYLEE HAMMACK and ELLE KING, and HILLARY LINDSEY was named ACM’s Songwriter of the Year. They join previously announced winners TENILLE TOWNES (New Female Artist of the Year) and RILEY GREEN (New Male Artist of the Year) (NET NEWS 8/20).

This is the first ACM win for LINDSEY, who becomes only the second female Songwriter of the Year in the Academy’s history.

RHETT shares his award with video producer DAN ATCHISON and director TK MCKAMY. LAMBERT and company share their award with producer JAY JOYCE and label VANNER RECORDS/RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE.

In a press announcement, the ACM said, “Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, we are foregoing the in-person advance stunts for these categories we’ve done in the past (example, surprising winners on the ACM Awards red carpet).”

The “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” will air live from 8-11p (ET) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS ALL ACCESS. It will broadcast from three iconic Country music venues: the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the BLUEBIRD CAFE.

