Perry

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS will honor PERRY PUBLISHING & BROADCASTING COMPANY Founder/Pres. RUSSELL M. PERRY with the National Radio Award during the NAB and RAB's virtual 2020 RADIO SHOW, OCTOBER 5-9. PERRY's company now owns 22 radio stations in the SOUTHEAST.

“For over four decades, RUSSELL PERRY has been a trailblazing media entrepreneur, a champion of journalism and a celebrated humanitarian in his community,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “His success and leadership in the broadcasting business exemplify the spirit of the National Radio Award, and we are delighted to honor him in recognition of his many contributions to the radio industry."

