Extension

SIRIUSXM and GENERAL MOTORS have extended their agreement through 2027, with nearly all GM vehicles coming equipped with the satellite service beginning with model year 2021.

“GENERAL MOTORS was the first automaker to begin factory-installing SIRIUSXM on select CADILLAC models in 2002, and we are very proud to be extending and expanding that longstanding relationship into 2027,” said SIRIUSXM EVP/Sales and Automotive STEVE COOK. “GM, forever a leader in delivering innovative technology to their customers, has produced tens of millions of vehicles with SIRIUSXM installed over the course of nearly 20 years and will deliver SIRIUSXM to more of their customers than ever as part of this new agreement.”

“Our long-standing relationship with SIRIUSXM reinforces GM’s commitment to provide our customers with the features and services they love,” said GM VP/Global Connected Services SANTIAGO CHAMORRO. “No matter where they’re going, or how long a trip will be, SIRIUSXM has a channel or content option for everyone, making the ride that much more enjoyable.”

