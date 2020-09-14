The Anvil

NASHVILLE-based management company THE ANVIL has signed Country artist RYAN KINDER for exclusive management representation. KINDER has toured with artists including ZAC BROWN BAND, ZZ TOP and JOHN FOGERTY, and performed alongside TIM MCGRAW, LADY A and more. KINDER will continue to be represented by CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY and JESS ROSEN at GREENBURG TRAURIG, with plans to release two new projects in the next calendar year.

“RYAN is a perfect example of the kind of talent we are looking to represent,” said THE ANVIL founder JAKE KENNEDY. “When considering bringing someone into the family, there are two questions that we ask. The first: is this artist exceptional and do they have something to say? Second, is this artist a good human being with whom we would enjoy working? During my time as an agent, if a client asked me for advice when choosing a manager, I’d always tell them to ‘Choose someone you could sit next to on a flight to TOKYO.’ Find someone you really click with and enjoy spending lots of time with. Two years into this adventure, I can happily say that’s the case with not only RYAN, but each client we represent.”

“There’s a difference between a manager and a leader,” said KINDER. “Managers rely on positional authority, whereas leaders exercise interpersonal influence. In a relationship like this, it can never be ‘I,’ it must always be ‘we.’ There’s a quote from BILL TAYLOR who started FAST COMPANY and has written a bunch of great books -- ‘The true mark of a leader is the willingness to stick with a bold course of action ... even as the rest of the world wonders why you’re not marching in step with the status quo. The only way to stand out from the crowd is to stand for something special.’ When deciding on a manager I realized that’s what JAKE and his company are doing, finding what is special and leading alongside his clients as an engaged and thoughtful partner.”

« see more Net News