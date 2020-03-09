Lindsay Schapiro

MOM+POP MUSIC ups LINDSAY SCHAPIRO to VP/Head Of Digital. SCHAPIRO rises from Sr. Dir. Digital Marketing/Streaming. In her new role, SCHAPIRO will lead all MOM+POP’s digital activities, including Global DSP relations for the company, and oversee all artist campaigns across the roster.

“In her five years with MOM+POP, LINDSAY has been a force of strategy and creativity on every significant artist campaign,” said MOM+POP founder and co-owner MICHAEL GOLDSTONE.

MOM+POP co-owner THADDEUS RUDD added, “We’re thrilled that with this new role, she’ll continue to break artists on our roster across the globe, while growing a team and inspiring all."

SCHAPIRO said, “MOM+POP continues to seek out and amplify some of the most innovative voices in music. I’m incredibly grateful to GOLDIE and THADDEUS for entrusting me with this responsibility and I’m excited to shape a digital team that’s worthy of the challenge.”

