iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE)/CHICAGO has announced that ANGI TAYLOR is the new Morning Show Host for the new ROCK 95 FIVE (NET NEWS 9/3/20). TAYLOR most recently has been entertaining CHICAGO since 2011 as host of iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO’s “FRED+ANGI Morning Show” on KISS (103.5 KISS-FM).

Prior to joining KISS-FM in 2008 as morning show contributor, she hosted mornings at iHEARTMEDIA’s Q102 PHILADELPHIA and KDWB MINNEAPOLIS.

“TAYLOR’s love of music and life in CHICAGO makes her the ideal host to help kick start any Rock fans day,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Regional Senior VP/PROGRAMMING JAMES HOWARD. “She is unfiltered, undeniable and her lust for life is contagious, I can’t wait to listen.”

iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO said, “ANGI TAYLOR is a true icon of CHICAGO radio. ANGI’s wit, wisdom, experience and incredible talent make her the perfect fit for ROCK 95 FIVE. I am thrilled to launch ‘The ANGI TAYLOR show’!”

"I’ve been working 22 years for the moment that I could host my very own morning show,” said TAYLOR. “I can’t express how much it means to me that my dream is coming true on CHICAGO’s ROCK 95 FIVE! Thank you iHEARTMEDIA, 103.5 KISS-FM, and all the listeners for letting me into your lives every day.”

