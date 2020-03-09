Ice Is On Fire

ALPHA MEDIA has announced that AMANDA “ICE” HABROWSKI has been named Content Director at Top 40 KBFF (LIVE95.5)/PORTLAND, OR.

HABROWSKI commented, "I am beyond thrilled to be named Content Director of LIVE 95.5. I’ve believed in this station and vision since moving to PORTLAND six years ago and can’t wait to continue to grow our brand and make waves in the ROSE CITY. I am proud and honored to be an example for women in this industry that if you put your mind to it, you can do it all. Thanks to PHIL BECKER for everything. And all of you who believe in me and helped coach me to be the best I can be, here’s to another 16 years, radio!"

ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND market manager, LISA DECKER, commented, “AMANDA is very talented, ambitious, hard-working and always looking for continuous growth. This is a well-deserved promotion and an easy decision to make.”

EVP/Content PHIL BECKER added, "I feel privileged to get to hand the reins of LIVE 95.5 to AMANDA. In my opinion, the radio industry needs more female content creators, and I know she will be an inspiration for other women aspiring to run radio brands. Her promotion is well deserved and I'm confident she can take the station even further.”

« see more Net News