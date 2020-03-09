Tickets On Sale Tuesday September 15

Starting in OCTOBER, GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA and STAIND's AARON LEWIS will perform their hits together, side-by-side, in an unplugged evening on "The American Drive-In Tour." It’s one of the first 2020 drive-in live rock concert tours planned across multiple cities.

ERNA said, “Me and AARON LEWIS? Onstage together…acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don’t miss it! It may never happen again.”

"SULLY and I have been friends for 25 years. We’ve been talking about doing something for the last 10 years,” said LEWIS. “The time has finally come. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times."

“We're eager to get back to what we love, and we’re determined to keep the music alive and keep the rock community strong during these times,” said Tour producer DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS President JOE LITVAG. “AARON and SULLY on stage together like this is something that none of us have seen before but have always hoped would happen one day. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

For tour dates and ticket info go to www.aaronandsully.com.

« see more Net News