Maracek (Photo: St. Louis Sports Hall Of Fame)

Former KFNS-A (THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS operator and ST. LOUIS SPORTS HALL OF FAME Founder and President GREG MARECEK died SUNDAY at 71 of multiple organ failure, reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH.



MARACEK was President of production company SNI SPORTS when he left that company after 17 years in 1992 and joined TIM DORSEY's group that purchased KSD-A/ST. LOUIS from EZ COMMUNICATIONS and moved the News-Talk format of WIBV-A to that frequency as KTRS-A; he sold his 12.57% interest in that station in 2004. MARACEK also founded sports television production company SPIRIT SPORTS in 1993. In 1998, MARACEK's MISSOURI SPORTS RADIOacquired KFNS and ran the station until 2004, when it was sold to ATLANTA-based BIG LEAGUE BROADCASTING/BIG STICK ONE, LLC. He founded the ST. LOUIS SPORTS HALL OF FAME in 2009 and also wrote a book about the history of the NBA's ST. LOUIS HAWKS, who moved to ATLANTA in 1968.

