Starts Tomorrow

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK is debuting actor VINCENT PASTORE's previously-announced podcast but with a new name and co-host. Initially announced as "THE MOB POD" (NET NEWS 4/6), the show will debut with both audio and video TOMORROW (9/15) as "FUHGEDDABOUDIT WITH VINNY PASTORE, FEATURING GOUMBA JOHNNY," with former WKTU/NEW YORK host GOUMBA "JOHNNY" SIALIANO co-hosting with the "SOPRANOS" co-star. The show will feature guests including CHAZZ PALMINTERI, STEVEN and MAUREEN VAN ZANDT, KATHRINE NARDUCCI, COLIN QUINN, and the first episode's guest, TONY DARROW.



“Radio has been my life-long passion -- from when I was a DJ at the famed LOLLIPOP CLUB to DJ'ing at my own club, THE CRAZY HORSE, and then five years on SIRIUSXM with THE WISE GUY SHOW,” said PASTORE. “I am so happy to be back at the mic with FUHGEDDABOUDIT along with my co-host and lifelong friend, GOUMBA JOHNNY!"



STORIC Founder/Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY said, “We are thrilled to welcome VINNY -- a tremendously funny and talented entertainer – as well as JOHNNY, an incredible comedian, to STORIC. VINNY and JOHNNY are absolutely hysterical together – and FUHGEDDABOUDIT will be no different. With an inside look into VINNY’s world, from SOPRANOS anecdotes to life, and friends, the show is no doubt going to give your ears a treat.”

