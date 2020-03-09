Country & Alternative Changes Detailed

ENTERCOM COO SUSAN LARKIN sent a company-wide memo with the details of the realigned Country and Alternative brands.

Team, TODAY is launch day for our Country and Alternative brands reimagined with enhanced content and listener experiences – connecting our communities with the content they love. This has been a true team effort to elevate our people and brands to the next level. I’m really proud of the creative thinking and hustle our team, broadly throughout the organization, has exhibited in making today possible. A huge shout out to PAT PAXTON and JEFF SOTTOLANO for overseeing the strategy and empowering the programming innovation team to develop this transformational plan. Congrats to MIKE KAPLAN, TIM ROBERTS and JOHN FOXX, the architects of the Alternative and Country brand plan. Your many countless hours and diligent focus on what’s best for our audience is so appreciated.

One of the most exciting things about this new plan is the opportunity to promote some of our very best leaders and talent. Their skill set and demonstrated success have already created value and now it’s the time to expand that beyond their home markets. Please join me in congratulating our newly promoted team and areas of responsibility:

COUNTRY

TIM ROBERTS - Format Captain/VP Country Programming

Regional VPs/Programming

JOHN FOXX

KEVIN CALLAHAN

Regional Brand Managers

MARCI BRAUN

JUSTIN COLE

SCOTT RODDY

National Talent

KATIE NEAL – Middays

ROB AND HOLLY – Nights

ALTERNATIVE

MIKE KAPLAN - Format Captain/SVP, Alternative Programming

Regional VPs/Programming

MATT MALONE

CHRISTINE MALOVETZ

LESLIE SCOTT

Regional Brand Managers

BAILEY

BRYCE SEGALL

National Talent

KEVAN KENNEY - Nights

Regional Talent

CANE AND COREY - Mornings

CHURCH OF LAZLO - Afternoons

DAVE AND MAHONEY - Mornings

GREGR – Mornings

STRYKER AND KLEIN - Mornings

TODAY is a significant moment for our team. There are so many people throughout the organization, including our engineers and technical teams, digital teams, traffic departments, and others in programming that have helped to implement this plan, including many working over this past weekend to ensure flawless execution. Please join me in celebrating our colleagues who are all stepping forward with their careers and curating the content that builds and strengthens community within our Alternative and Country listeners.

For now, we have work to do to make these changes effective and ensure they generate the improved experience we expect – for both our listeners and our clients. We are listening for feedback, we have research underway in key areas and will continue to share updates on both our insights and our achievements as we continue on our journey of evolution and growth. I hope you will take the time to listen to our stations in these formats today and throughout the week and would love to hear your feedback. Cheers to the incredible team making company history!

All my best,

SUSAN

In addition to the details we reported on FRIDAY (9/11) about plans for ENTERCOM’s national Country midday and evening shows (NET NEWS 9/11), ALL ACCESS has confirmed that the evening show hosted by WYCD/DETROIT-based ROB STONE and HOLLY HUTTON will include a daily “Top 7 at 7” feature, as well as an hour co-hosted by a Country artist every FRIDAY night. The company’s Country programming team has also come up with 15 new programs for broadcast and digital that stations can sell. They include a “Totally New Music Hour” that will be included in the STONE and HUTTON-hosted evening show.

One addition to the lengthy list of last week’s ENTERCOM layoffs is Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI midday host DARLENE EVANS, who departs the station after 32 years. EVANS posted on her FACEBOOK page, “This has been a great ride … Country music is truly my heart and soul. It’s not just a job to me, it’s who I am. I’m so appreciative of everyone who has listened through the years and I’m forever grateful.” Reach her at darleneinc@yahoo.com.

