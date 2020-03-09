Expanded VAST Support

ART19 has announced expanded support for VAST (Video Ad Serving Template) for international podcast advertising sales and enhanced attribution tracking through several third-party vendors.

“Podcast publishers want to maximize the value of every single download,” said CRO LEX FRIEDMAN. “ART19’s support for VAST means that even international downloads can contribute meaningfully to a show’s earnings.”

The company has also expanded its third-party tracking features for compatibility with several third-party measurement providers, including CHARTABLE, CLARITAS, GOOGLE AD MANAGER, KANTAR, LUCID, NIELSEN DAR, PODSIGHTS, PODTRAC, and SIZEMEK, with more to be added.

