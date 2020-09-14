Jennings

VP/Promotion-Country JAMICE JENNINGS is departing IN2UNE MUSIC TOMORROW (9/15) for a new opportunity that is expected to be announced next week. She joined the company as Dir./Nat'l Promotion in 2014 following promotion stints at STREAMSOUND RECORDS, RIDE RECORDS and CAPSTONE MUSIC GROUP (NET NEWS 3/17/14).

"I want to thank JAMICE for an amazing seven years,” said IN2UNE Pres. DALE CONNONE. "She put us on the map in NASHVILLE, and I am grateful for her contributions.”

“I would like to thank DALE for taking a chance on me seven years ago,” said JENNINGS. “I loved working for him and IN2UNE, and will miss the entire team. I am very excited for my soon to be announced new opportunity.”

In the short term, look for SVP CAT COLLINS to absorb JENNINGS’ responsibilities.

Reach COLLINS here. JENNINGS can be reached here.

