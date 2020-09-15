Available Via MannGroup Radio

ED MANN's MANNGROUP RADIO is now offering morning show coaching services from THE RANDY LANE COMPANY, in most circumstances on a barter basis, under a new agreement between the companies. RLC has worked with talent like RYAN SEACREST, JIMMY KIMMEL, and CARSON DALY, now available Initial affiliates for RLC via MANNGROUP include ALPHA MEDIA, MAX MEDIA/DENVER, HUBBARD RADIO/WEST PALM BEACH, SBR BROADCASTING/RIVERSIDE, CA, and more.



Reach MANN for information about obtaining RLC through barter, including an offer of 60 days free of barter commitment for new clients, at ed@manngroupradio.com or (310) 346-4991.

