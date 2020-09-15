Debuts Today

YEA NETWORKS' "KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW" co-host BIG AL MACK has debuted a weekly podcast on the vagaries of being single.



"LET'S BE SINGLE... TOGETHER!" is co-hosted by MARJANNA and is debuting TODAY (9/15), with MACK making a personal donation up to $1,000 to the KIDD'S KIDS charity based on the number of new subscribers he gets on the podcast's first day.



MACK said, “I wanted to do a podcast about something that I was good at... and I’m a heck of a LOT better at being single than I was at being married!!! But that’s really NOT saying much!”



MACK's co-hosts already have their own podcasts, including J-SI CHAVEZ' "FITISH" and "CHATTY DADDIES," KELLIE RASBERRY's "A SANDWICH AND SOME LOVIN" and "LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE: THE PODCAST," and ANA CASTILLEJOS' "ON CLOUD WINE."

