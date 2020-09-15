Brown (PhotoL J. Kaviar)

BBR MUSIC GROUP artist BLANCO BROWN has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) following a head-on vehicle collision on AUGUST 31st near his home in ATLANTA (NET NEWS 9/3). BROWN recently endured a second 12-hour surgery to address the traumas sustained from the accident, and is now expected to make a full recovery with no additional surgeries.

A statement released from BBR MUSIC GROUP states, "BLANCO, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world. They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for BLANCO during this time."



BBR MUSIC GROUP asks that any inquires be directed to the label out of respect for BLANCO and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

