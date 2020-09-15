New Name

ENTERCOM Alternative WRXL (XL102)/RICHMOND rebrands from "XL 102" to "ALT 102" under new Regional VP CHRISTINE MALOVETZ.

The new on-air lineup for ALT 102 has ELLIOT IN THE MORNING continuing to anchor mornings, CHRISTINE in middays, BOOKER in afternoons, KEVAN KENNEY at night, and BRYCE in overnights.

ZACH "VAUGHN" MCHUGH moves from Former PD/afternoosr to the same post at sister Hot AC WTVR (MIX 98.1).

Former middayer MOJO continues PM Drive on Country WRXL-HD2-W253BI (BIG 98.5)..

