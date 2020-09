Vegas Rebrands

ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS rebrands from "X107.5" to "ALT 107.5" under new Regional VP MATT MALONE.

The new ALT 107.5 on-air lineup is:

Mornings - THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW

Middays - NICOLE ALVAREZ

Afternoons - THE CHURCH OF LAZLO

Nights - KEVAN KENNEY

Overnights - BRYCE

