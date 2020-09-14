Sally Will Impact The Gulf Coast Hard

HURRICANE SALLY is now a Category 1 hurricane, moving at just 2 mph, and could make landfall sometime TODAY or TOMORROW, possibly as a Category 2 storm. This latest storm hits the GULF COAST less than three weeks after HURRICANE LAURA caused widespread damage from wind, rain and storm surge, according to CNN. MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA are now more the main targets to feel the brunt of this slow-moving storm.

ACCUWEATHER is predicting a 6 to 10-foot storm surge, which will be one of the biggest impacts of HURRICANE SALLY. Storm surge arrives ahead of approaching storms as quickly rising floodwaters. It's not only the height but the movement, wave action and force of the surge that can lead to so much destruction. These floodwaters are often the greater threat to both lives and property than the wind even before a hurricane makes landfall.

President DONALD TRUMP approved emergency declarations for LOUISIANA and MISSISSIPPI. LOUISIANA Governor JOHN BEL EDWARDS declared a declared a state of emergency, and NEW ORLEANS and BATON ROUGE officials have ordered residents to evacuate due to the wind, rain and life-threatening storm surge. MISSISSIPPI Gov. TATE REEVES signed a preliminary state of emergency, and Gov. KAY IVEY issued a state of emergency for ALABAMA.

ALL ACCESS will keep you informed on what radio stations in NEW ORLEANS and those in surrounding areas of SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA as well as MISSISSIPPI and ALABAMA are doing to keep their audiences up to date on this dangerous storm.

If you have information to share on your stations' efforts, just click here.

