Sold

MANSFIELD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL is selling noncommercial Contemporary Christian WVMC-F/MANSFIELD, OH; W216AH/ASHLAND, OH; and W274AN/JEFFERSON, OH to SOARING EAGLE PROMOTIONS, INC. for $190,000 ($20,000 cash, $170,000 in a promissory note).

In another filing with the FCC, PHILIP J. VON KAHLE, the attorney who was assigned the licenses of the former CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORPORATION stations in the FLORIDA KEYS, has closed on the sale of WFFG-A and WGMX/MARATHON, FL to JOSEPH P. NASCONE's THE GREAT MARATHON RADIO COMPANY in a settlement of disputed debt for $35,000 plus the assignee's claims against four parties and their insurers ($5,000 for the claims, $15,000 for each of the two stations).

