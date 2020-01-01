Weekly Data

PODTRAC's SEPTEMBER 7-13 weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads down 1% from the previous week and up 43% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 to SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 was +9% for Arts, +41% for Business, +31% for Comedy, +11% for Education, +19% for History, +82% for News, +21% for Science, +26% for Society & Culture, +35% for Sports, and +70% for True Crime.. Week-to-week growth was -9% for Arts, -4% for Business, -4% for Comedy, -3% for Education, -8% for History, -2% for News, -4% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, +3% for Sports, and +9% for True Crime.

