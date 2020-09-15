Political Targeting

TRITON DIGITAL is now offering advertisers the ability to target digital streaming audio buys according to political interests and behaviors via its Tru Optik platform's Political Data Cloud. The categories include Leaning Democrat, Leaning Independent, Leaning Republican, Swing Voters, and Undecided and can be paired with demographic, behavioral, and interest-based parameters.

"Identifying and targeting voters with precision is critical to political campaign success," said Tru Optik EVP/Sales RICHARD KOSINSKI. “Where the media has become increasingly fragmented and politics have become more mainstream, it’s invaluable to reach voters on any device, anytime, and anywhere with relevant content communication, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

“We’re proud to be powering a truly pivotal moment in political campaign advertising,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO, “As a result of being able to target, reach and connect with listeners on such a personal level, ad effectiveness will significantly increase in terms of performance and engagement, which will undoubtedly attract more political advertisers to streaming audio throughout the 2020 election cycle and beyond.”

