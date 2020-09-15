Drafty

High-powered sports agent RICH PAUL's KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP, TREEFORT MEDIA, and iHEARTMEDIA have partnered for a new documentary podcast following college football players preparing to enter the NFL Draft. "DRAFTED," narrated by KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, will debut with two episodes on MONDAY (9/21) and will release two episodes a week. The podcast will tell the stories of eight KLUTCH clients, including three of the top 15 prospects.

“I'm excited to be part of this series because it gives mega fans like myself intimate access and insight into the world of these incredible athletes,” said KEY. “It’s really special to be able to hear everything they’re going through, and experience their nerves, excitement and tension leading up to one of the biggest events of their lives. I look forward to every moment.”



“Dreams become a reality on Draft day,” said PAUL, whose clients include LEBRON JAMES< ANTHONY DAVIS, BEN SIMMONS, and other NBA stars. “We couldn’t be more excited that listeners and fans will be able to come along on this journey with our players every step of the way through their Draft week.”



“We are thrilled to have iHEARTRADIO as a partner for our new show ‘DRAFTED.’ It is a privilege to bring ‘DRAFTED’ to football fans everywhere and share these uniquely raw and compelling first-person accounts as the athletes approach a pivotal milestone in their lives,” said TREEFORT MEDIA Exec. Prod. KELLY GARNER. “We are incredibly proud of this podcast and look forward to sharing these 12 episodes with iHEART’s massive audience.”



iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Lead Exec. Prod./Sports SEAN TITONE said, “iHEART couldn't be more excited to partner with the talented storytellers at TREEFORT MEDIA on ‘DRAFTED’ which will provide football fans an exclusive, intimate and highly entertaining look into these young players' lives as they take a massive step forward in their professional careers.”

« see more Net News