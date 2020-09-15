Florida Georgia Line (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, who earned 88 MEDIABASE adds for their single, "Long Live," making it most-added at Country radio this week.

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR.

