PARAMOUNT PICTURES EVP/Business Affairs JEAN CHI is joining SPOTIFY as Global Head of Podcast Business Affairs, reports VARIETY.

CHI joined PARAMOUNT in 2017 after stints at A24, LIONSGATE, DISNEY/ABC CABLE NETWORKS GROUP, and SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT; she began her career as an attorney at LATHAM & WATKINS and at DISNEY ABC TELEVISION, PARAMOUNT, and LOEB & LOEB.

