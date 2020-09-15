Pre-Show Announced

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is partnering with PEOPLE to produce and stream "PEOPLE TV Red Carpet Live: 55th ACM Awards," the official pre-show for the "55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards" on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th.

The pre-show will be hosted by PEOPLE-TV’s JEREMY PARSONS from NEW YORK, and will feature interviews with ACM Awards performers, presenters and nominees from NASHVILLE, beginning at 6p (CT). It will be available across all of PEOPLE’s digital platforms including its social media accounts.

Previously announced performers include CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BLAKE SHELTON, JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE COMBS and more (NET NEWS 9/9).

« back to Net News