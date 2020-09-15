Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM has entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement with PNC BANK, making PNC the official banking sponsor of the historic venue. As a result of the sponsorship, a permanent outdoor stage will be built on the FOURTH AVENUE NORTH side of the property as part of a new feature, the PNC PLAZA at RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The plaza will offer a new space for visitors to enjoy live music and other outdoor events.

Additionally, PNC will also become a presenting sponsor of RYMAN Community Day, an annual event that encourages TENNESSEE residents to explore the RYMAN during a daytime tour free of charge.



“PNC’s passion for music education and building strong, vibrant communities that engage in the arts aligns with our core values here at the RYMAN,” said RYMAN AUDITORIUM GM GARY LEVY. “This relationship will elevate experiences at the RYMAN, both inside and out, throughout the year with the addition of the outdoor stage and enhanced activations during RYMAN Community Day, to name a few. We’re excited to have PNC as our official financial sponsor.”



“Music is a great platform to connect people,” said PNC Regional Pres./TENNESSEE MIKE JOHNSON. “It has the power to transcend boundaries of age, time and background. We hope the PNC PLAZA at the RYMAN will connect communities, neighborhoods and generations to create a stronger, more vibrant region.”

