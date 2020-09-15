Buys HipHopDX

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has bought LOS ANGELES-based Hip Hop media platform HIPHOPDX. MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports the deal may have been struck as early as APRIL 2020. HIPHOPDX has has over 1.6 million followers on FACEBOOK, over 660,000 followers on TWITTER and nearly 500,000 INSTAGRAM followers. HIPHOPDX's YOUTUBE channel has over 770,000 subscribers.

HIPHOPDX's purchase by WARNER MUSIC GROUP follows the company's acquisition of IMGN MEDIA in AUGUST. IMGN MEDIA creates shareable social media content.

